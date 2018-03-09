Alison Wonderland - Church (Video ufficiale e testo)
I don't know where I should begin
All this time that I'm putting in (aah)
Build me up just to bring me down (ah-aah)
'Cause you don't want me to take the crown (aah)
I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do
I let you take it out on me, yes it's true
You say you're sorry constantly
But you never, but you never (never)
Never say I'm perfect for me
Never celebrate your hands on me
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like
I don't know what I'm meant to do (ah-aah)
All I know is I believe in you (aah)
So praise me up for the things I've done (ah-aah)
I should feel like the only one (aah)
I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do
I let you take it out on me, yes it's true
You say you're sorry constantly
But you never, but you never (never)
Never say I'm perfect for me
Never celebrate your hands on me
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like
I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do
I let you take it out on me, yes it's true
You say, "I'm sorry" constantly
But you never, but you never
Never say I'm perfect for me
Never celebrate your hands on me
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like church (church)
You better treat me like
