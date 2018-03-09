Alison Wonderland - Church (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alison Wonderland - Church testo



I don't know where I should begin

All this time that I'm putting in (aah)

Build me up just to bring me down (ah-aah)



'Cause you don't want me to take the crown (aah)



I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do

I let you take it out on me, yes it's true

You say you're sorry constantly

But you never, but you never (never)



Never say I'm perfect for me

Never celebrate your hands on me

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like



I don't know what I'm meant to do (ah-aah)

All I know is I believe in you (aah)

So praise me up for the things I've done (ah-aah)

I should feel like the only one (aah)



I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do

I let you take it out on me, yes it's true

You say you're sorry constantly

But you never, but you never (never)



Never say I'm perfect for me

Never celebrate your hands on me

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like



I shouldn't let you get to me, but you do

I let you take it out on me, yes it's true

You say, "I'm sorry" constantly

But you never, but you never



Never say I'm perfect for me

Never celebrate your hands on me

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like church (church)

You better treat me like