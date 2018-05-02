Alison Wonderland - Easy (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alison Wonderland - Easy testo



Time feels slower inside of my head

Can I paint a picture of the world that I see instead?

And I know it's bullshit they say I'm not really that bad



But I think too much and I'm scared I'm never coming back, yeah



Walked into the bathroom just so I could cry

Wish I knew why, wish I knew why

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?

I know you're reaching out but I push you away

Maybe 'cause I'm vain, maybe 'cause I'm vain

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?



Easy, easy

Baby, why don't you find someone easy? (Easy)



Take some more pills, try to crack a smile

Thinking back to weekends that felt good

Yeah, it's been a while

But I try to scrape through and keep my head above the clouds

'Cause I know myself and I know this isn't who I am, yeah



Walked into the bathroom just so I could cry

Wish I knew why, wish I knew why

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?

I know you're reaching out but I push you away

Maybe 'cause I'm vain, maybe 'cause I'm vain

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?



Easy, easy

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?



Walked into the bathroom just so I could cry

Wish I knew why, wish I knew why

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?

I know you're reaching out but I push you away

Maybe 'cause I'm vain, maybe 'cause I'm vain

Oh, baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?



Easy, easy

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?

Easy, easy

Baby, why don't you find someone easy?