Alison Wonderland - High (feat. Trippie Redd) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Alison Wonderland - High (feat. Trippie Redd) testo
[Verse]
Roll up, get high with me, babe
Come on, come ride with me, babe
Shorty, are you ride or die for me, babe?
I just wanna know (ooh, ay, uh)
Baby, get high with me, lil' baby
Feelings to the side with me, lil' baby (yeah)
Come and get high with me, lil' baby
That's my baby, she's so fly with me, lil' baby
Yeah, get high with me, lil' baby
Come and ride for me, lil' baby
Would you fight for me, lil' baby?
Would you die for me, lil' baby?
She's my soul to keep, lil' baby
Yeah, your soul for me to reap, lil' baby
Swear this life is all you need, lil' baby
Yeah, it's getting hard to breathe, lil' baby
Yeah, it's getting high to me, lil' baby (yeah)
Yeah, come and get high with me, my love
Ay, get high with me, my love
Woah, get high
Come and get high with me, lil' baby
Come and catch a vibe with me, lil' baby
Put your feelings to the side with me, lil' baby
Come and get high with me, my love
Come and get high with me
[Drop]
Come and catch a...
Come and catch a...
Come and catch a vibe with me
Come and get high with me, my love, ooh
Come and get high with me
Come and get high with me, my love
Come and get high with me
Come and get high
