Alison Wonderland - High (feat. Trippie Redd) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alison Wonderland - High (feat. Trippie Redd) testo



[Verse]

Roll up, get high with me, babe

Come on, come ride with me, babe

Shorty, are you ride or die for me, babe?

I just wanna know (ooh, ay, uh)

Baby, get high with me, lil' baby

Feelings to the side with me, lil' baby (yeah)

Come and get high with me, lil' baby

That's my baby, she's so fly with me, lil' baby

Yeah, get high with me, lil' baby

Come and ride for me, lil' baby

Would you fight for me, lil' baby?

Would you die for me, lil' baby?

She's my soul to keep, lil' baby

Yeah, your soul for me to reap, lil' baby

Swear this life is all you need, lil' baby

Yeah, it's getting hard to breathe, lil' baby

Yeah, it's getting high to me, lil' baby (yeah)

Yeah, come and get high with me, my love

Ay, get high with me, my love

Woah, get high

Come and get high with me, lil' baby

Come and catch a vibe with me, lil' baby

Put your feelings to the side with me, lil' baby

Come and get high with me, my love

Come and get high with me



[Drop]

Come and catch a...

Come and catch a...

Come and catch a vibe with me

Come and get high with me, my love, ooh



Come and get high with me

Come and get high with me, my love

Come and get high with me

Come and get high