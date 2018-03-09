Alison Wonderland - No (Video ufficiale e testo)

Alison Wonderland - No testo



[Verse 1]

I can picture everything

The streetlight where you came to me

In the middle of your high

Hearing all the words you said

But you don't remember them

I know I will never lie



[Chorus]

They will always tell you "Yes"

But I'll tell you "No"

Forever, forever

They will always see the best

But we're going home together, together



[Verse 2]

Always easy to be fooled into all the late night games

Is it ever feeling real?

We can change and make it right

If you ever see the light

Tell the devil it's a deal



[Chorus]

They will always tell you "Yes"

But I'll tell you "No"

Forever, forever

They will always see the best

But we're going home together, together



[Chorus]

They will always tell you "Yes"

But I'll tell you "No"

Forever, forever

They will always see the best

But we're going home together, together

Together, together

Together, together

Forever

Together