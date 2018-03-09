Alison Wonderland - No (Video ufficiale e testo)
Alison Wonderland - No testo
[Verse 1]
I can picture everything
The streetlight where you came to me
In the middle of your high
Hearing all the words you said
But you don't remember them
I know I will never lie
[Chorus]
They will always tell you "Yes"
But I'll tell you "No"
Forever, forever
They will always see the best
But we're going home together, together
[Verse 2]
Always easy to be fooled into all the late night games
Is it ever feeling real?
We can change and make it right
If you ever see the light
Tell the devil it's a deal
[Chorus]
They will always tell you "Yes"
But I'll tell you "No"
Forever, forever
They will always see the best
But we're going home together, together
[Chorus]
They will always tell you "Yes"
But I'll tell you "No"
Forever, forever
They will always see the best
But we're going home together, together
Together, together
Together, together
Forever
Together
