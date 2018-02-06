AREA21 - Happy
[Intro: Maejor]
I'm so happy, I'm so
I'm so happy, I'm so
[Chorus: Maejor]
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
I'm so happy
Good vibes, good vibes
Everything is all right
I'm so happy
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
[Verse: Maejor]
Looking at the bright side of life
Focus with my mind on the line
I can help you smile, let it be nice
I soon realised what's right
Every time I breathe when I'm free
I got family who loves me
Faces all we need you could see
Positivity we will live
[Pre-Chorus: Maejor]
So we keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going
Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up
Never grow up, it's a fuckin' a set-up
Keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going
Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up
Never grow up (grow up)
[Chorus: Maejor]
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
I'm so happy
Good vibes, good vibes
Everything is all right
I'm so happy
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
[Bridge: Maejor]
Looking at the bright side of life
Focus with my mind on the line
I can help you smile, let it be nice
I soon realised what's right
Every time I breathe when I'm free
I got family who loves me
Faces all we need you could see
Positivity we will live
[Pre-Chorus: Maejor]
So we keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going
Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up
Never grow up, it's a fuckin' a set-up
Keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going
Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up
Never grow up (grow up)
[Chorus: Maejor]
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
I'm so happy
Good vibes, good vibes
Everything is all right
I'm so happy
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
Like, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm so happy
No stress, no stress
I feel so blessed
[Outro: Maejor]
Ah, man, life is amazing
I'm so grateful
Every day is a new day, new opportunity to do new things
Have a good time
You know what I'm saying
Good vibes my bro
No stress
Breathing in
Breathing out
I love life
