AREA21 - Happy testo



[Intro: Maejor]

I'm so happy, I'm so

I'm so happy, I'm so



[Chorus: Maejor]

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed

I'm so happy

Good vibes, good vibes

Everything is all right

I'm so happy

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed



[Verse: Maejor]

Looking at the bright side of life

Focus with my mind on the line

I can help you smile, let it be nice

I soon realised what's right

Every time I breathe when I'm free

I got family who loves me

Faces all we need you could see

Positivity we will live





[Pre-Chorus: Maejor]

So we keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going

Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up

Never grow up, it's a fuckin' a set-up

Keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going

Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up

Never grow up (grow up)



[Chorus: Maejor]

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed

I'm so happy

Good vibes, good vibes

Everything is all right

I'm so happy

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed



[Bridge: Maejor]

Looking at the bright side of life

Focus with my mind on the line

I can help you smile, let it be nice

I soon realised what's right

Every time I breathe when I'm free

I got family who loves me

Faces all we need you could see

Positivity we will live





[Pre-Chorus: Maejor]

So we keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going

Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up

Never grow up, it's a fuckin' a set-up

Keep rocking, keep rolling, keep dreaming, keep going

Keep your eyes on the prize, never let up

Never grow up (grow up)



[Chorus: Maejor]

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed

I'm so happy

Good vibes, good vibes

Everything is all right

I'm so happy

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

Like, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm so happy

No stress, no stress

I feel so blessed



[Outro: Maejor]

Ah, man, life is amazing

I'm so grateful

Every day is a new day, new opportunity to do new things

Have a good time

You know what I'm saying

Good vibes my bro

No stress

Breathing in

Breathing out

I love life