Armin van Buuren - Christmas Days testo



[Verse 1]

She woke up in the morning

With the sunrise in her eyes

All that she see is darkness

And she won't tell you why

No more butterflies, they don't ever last

Stolen from the lad, by demons of the past

It's always raining

Hm, she keeps on praying



[Chorus]

Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)

You lift me when I'm down

Oh, Christmas days

Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)

You breaking through the clouds



[Verse 2]

And all she needs is shelter

Shelter for the night

And this one could be heaven

But she's looking down the line



[Chorus]

Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)

You lift me when I'm down

Oh, Christmas days

Oh, Christmas days (Christmas days)

You breaking through the clouds

Oh, Christmas days



[Bridge]

She keeps on praying

She keeps on praying (oh, no)

Oh, Christmas days

She keeps on praying

She keeps on praying (oh, no)

Oh, Christmas days



[Outro]

Oh, o-oh, o-o-oh