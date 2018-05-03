AURORA - Queendom (Video ufficiale e testo)
AURORA - Queendom testo
The underdogs are my lions
The silent ones are my choir
The women will be my soldiers
With the weight of life on their shoulders
Drink until you've had enough
I'll drink from your hands
I will be your warrior
I will be your lamb
Till queendom come
Till queendom come
My queendom come
Our queendom come
The sea waves are my evening gown
And the sun on my head is my crown
I made this queendom on my own
And all the mountains are my throne
Drink until you've had enough
I'll drink from your hands
I will be your warrior
I will be your lamb
Till queendom come
Till queendom come
My queendom come
Our queendom come
I hunt the grounds for empathy
And hate the way it hides from me
Of care and thirst I have become
You have a home in my queendom
You have a home in my queendom
You have a place in my queendom
You have a home.
Till queendom come
Till queendom come
My queendom come
My queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
Our queendom come
My queendom come
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs