AURORA - Queendom (Video ufficiale e testo)

AURORA - Queendom



The underdogs are my lions

The silent ones are my choir

The women will be my soldiers

With the weight of life on their shoulders



Drink until you've had enough

I'll drink from your hands

I will be your warrior

I will be your lamb



Till queendom come

Till queendom come

My queendom come

Our queendom come



The sea waves are my evening gown

And the sun on my head is my crown

I made this queendom on my own

And all the mountains are my throne



Drink until you've had enough

I'll drink from your hands

I will be your warrior

I will be your lamb



Till queendom come

Till queendom come

My queendom come

Our queendom come



I hunt the grounds for empathy

And hate the way it hides from me

Of care and thirst I have become

You have a home in my queendom

You have a home in my queendom

You have a place in my queendom

You have a home.



Till queendom come

Till queendom come

My queendom come

My queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

Our queendom come

My queendom come