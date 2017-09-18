Home Video
Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Video ufficiali

Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

Avicii - Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora) testo

[Verse 1]
Treating you well, but I'm caught in the middle
I caught the edge of a knife and it hurts just a little
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know that I can be your friend
Yes, my head or my heart, and I'm caught in the middle

[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together

[Verse 2]
Eyes my shirt, and it feels like a burst of flame
The rush to my blood, so much [?]
And I know, and I know, and I know, and I know just how it is
Yes, my head or my heart [?]

[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together

[Pre-Chorus]
My hands are tired, but not tired enough
You're the high that I can't give up
Oh lord, here we go

[Chorus]
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
At the bottom of a bottle
You're the poison in the wine
And I know I can’t change you and I won’t change
I might hate myself tomorrow, but I’m on my way tonight
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together
Let’s be lonely together
A little less lonely together

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs