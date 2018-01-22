Axwell /\ Ingrosso - Dreamer
Axwell Λ Ingrosso - Dreamer (feat. Trevor Guthrie) testo
[Verse 1]
Heavy on your heart
Heavy on your mind
Wandering the streets tonight
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your guiding light
[Pre-Chorus 1]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my heart
Wandering the streets tonight
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Post-Chorus]
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Verse 2]
Heavy on my feet
Heavy on me knees
Walking down a winding road
If you're looking for a home
You are not alone
I can be your stepping stone
[Pre-Chorus 2]
'Cause I promise you
I'm a dreamer too
Heavy on my feet
Walking down a winding road
[Chorus]
When it all counts for something
And your pocket's full of loving
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes, I am a dreamer too
[Bridge]
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
I can promise you, I can promise you
[Chorus 2]
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
We are dreamers together
Always and forever
Let's get high on believing
I can promise you
Yes I am a dreamer too
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Perfect: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
Pubblicato"The Hanging Tree" ("L'albero degli impiccati") è il brano cantato da Jennifer Lawrence nel terzo capitolo della saga di Hunger Games.
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs