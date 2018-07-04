Bebe Rexha - Don't Get Any Closer (Video ufficiale e testo)
Bebe Rexha - Don't Get Any Closer testo
What if I let you in and you don't like what you see?
'Cause it's not what it seems, let me tell you why
You have no idea, yeah, you only seen a piece
But now it's underneath, no, I cannot lie
Sometimes I get so frustrated
I've tried a million times to say it
It's so much easier to fake it
So trust me
Don't get any closer
These walls are super high so don't even try
To get any closer
I'm scared you're gonna find
All the things I've been hiding from you
All the things I've been hiding from you
What if you hear the thoughts that haunt me in my sleep?
The secrets I don't speak running through my mind
You have no idea, yeah, you only seen a piece
But now it's underneath, no, I cannot lie
Sometimes I get so frustrated
I've tried a million times to say it
It's so much easier to fake it
So trust me
Don't get any closer
These walls are super high so don't even try
To get any closer
I'm scared you're gonna find
All the things I've been hiding from you
All the things I've been hiding from you
