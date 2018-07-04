Bebe Rexha - Don't Get Any Closer (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bebe Rexha - Don't Get Any Closer testo



What if I let you in and you don't like what you see?

'Cause it's not what it seems, let me tell you why

You have no idea, yeah, you only seen a piece



But now it's underneath, no, I cannot lie



Sometimes I get so frustrated

I've tried a million times to say it

It's so much easier to fake it

So trust me



Don't get any closer

These walls are super high so don't even try

To get any closer

I'm scared you're gonna find

All the things I've been hiding from you

All the things I've been hiding from you



What if you hear the thoughts that haunt me in my sleep?

The secrets I don't speak running through my mind

You have no idea, yeah, you only seen a piece

But now it's underneath, no, I cannot lie



Sometimes I get so frustrated

I've tried a million times to say it

It's so much easier to fake it

So trust me



Don't get any closer

These walls are super high so don't even try

To get any closer

I'm scared you're gonna find

All the things I've been hiding from you

All the things I've been hiding from you