Bebe Rexha - Mine (Video ufficiale e testo)

Bebe Rexha - Mine testo



Turn a boy into a man in just one night

Now you wanna be my lover

Like you've never seen in color



Yeah, I get off when I see that you're in pain

Want that high top or the mountain

Dipping in the holy fountain



You don't want love unless it's mine

Now you want it all the time

Yeah, you want me all out your mind



You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's



Look at you, looking up, down on your knees

Treading in the sacred waters

Waiting 'til the high gets stronger

Yeah, yeah

I'll keep you begging, begging, ooh

I'm your fetish, ooh

Come and get it, ooh



You don't want love unless it's mine

Now you want it all the time

Yeah, you want me all on your mind



You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's mine



I'll keep you begging, begging, ooh

I'm your fetish, ooh

Come and get it, ooh



You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's mine

It don't feel right unless it's mine

24 hours, on your mind

Now you want it all the time

You don't want love unless it's mine