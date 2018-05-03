Calvin Harris - One Kiss testo



One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

Let me take the night, I love real easy

And I know that, you'll still wanna see me

On the Sunday morning, music real loud

Let me love you, while the moon is still out

Something in you lit up heaven in me

The feeling won't let me sleep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One

One

Darling

One

One

Darling

I just wanna feel your skin on mine

Feel your eyes do the exploring

Passion in the message when you smile

Take my time

It's something in you lit up heaven in me

The feeling won't let me sleep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One

One

Darling

One

One

Darling

See a wonderland in your eyes

Might need your company tonight

Something in you lit up heaven in me

The feeling won't let me sleep

'Cause I'm lost in the way you move, the way you feel

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One kiss is all it takes

Falling in love with me

Possibilities

I look like all you need

One

One

Darling

One

One

Darling