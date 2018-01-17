Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, Tory Lanez - Miss You

Cashmere Cat - Miss You testo



[Verse 1: Tory Lanez]

Took time to get you

Took time to let you know

Tried to forget you

You're unforgettable



[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]

There's 24 hours in a day

I think about you more than 24 times

Just trying not to think about you

But you've been on my mind

I got nothing for you but time

'Cause you always end up by my side

Through loving you, I needed time

I needed time, and now I'm like



[Chorus: Tory Lanez]

Can I hit it like that?

Like this, like that?

Uh-huh, you know

Can I kiss it like that?

Like this, like that?

Remember that

Heaven, it feels like that

I won't lie to you, no, no

Can I hit it like that?

I've been waiting



[Hook: Tory Lanez]

For you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you

I've been waiting on and on and-



[Verse 2: Tory Lanez]

Took time to find you

You left to go away

Must I remind you, feelings don't go astray, no



[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]

There's 24 hours in a day

I think about you more than 24 times

Just trying not to think about you

But you've been on my mind

I got nothing for you but time

'Cause you always end up by my side

Through loving you, I needed time

I needed time, and now I'm like



[Chorus: Tory Lanez]

Can I hit it like that?

Like this, like that?

Uh-huh, you know

Can I kiss it like that?

Like this, like that?

Remember that

Heaven, it feels like that

I won't lie to you, no, no

Can I hit it like that?

I've been waiting



[Hook: Tory Lanez]

For you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you, you, you

Oh you

I've been waiting



[Outro: Tory Lanez]

Oh yes, it's true, true, true, true

I can be different for you, you, you, you

Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do

I will be different for you, you, you, you

You, woah