Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, Tory Lanez - Miss You
Cashmere Cat - Miss You testo
[Verse 1: Tory Lanez]
Took time to get you
Took time to let you know
Tried to forget you
You're unforgettable
[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]
There's 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you've been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
'Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I'm like
[Chorus: Tory Lanez]
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won't lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I've been waiting
[Hook: Tory Lanez]
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I've been waiting on and on and-
[Verse 2: Tory Lanez]
Took time to find you
You left to go away
Must I remind you, feelings don't go astray, no
[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]
There's 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you've been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
'Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I'm like
[Chorus: Tory Lanez]
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won't lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I've been waiting
[Hook: Tory Lanez]
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I've been waiting
[Outro: Tory Lanez]
Oh yes, it's true, true, true, true
I can be different for you, you, you, you
Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do
I will be different for you, you, you, you
You, woah
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoEd Sheeran - Perfect: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoSebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGuarda su AllSongs il video ufficiale di "Feeling Myself", il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs