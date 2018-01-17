Home Video
Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, Tory Lanez - Miss You
Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer, Tory Lanez - Miss You

Cashmere Cat - Miss You: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Cashmere Cat - Miss You testo

[Verse 1: Tory Lanez]
Took time to get you
Took time to let you know
Tried to forget you
You're unforgettable

[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]
There's 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you've been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
'Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I'm like

[Chorus: Tory Lanez]
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won't lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I've been waiting

[Hook: Tory Lanez]
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I've been waiting on and on and-

[Verse 2: Tory Lanez]
Took time to find you
You left to go away
Must I remind you, feelings don't go astray, no

[Pre-Chorus: Tory Lanez]
There's 24 hours in a day
I think about you more than 24 times
Just trying not to think about you
But you've been on my mind
I got nothing for you but time
'Cause you always end up by my side
Through loving you, I needed time
I needed time, and now I'm like

[Chorus: Tory Lanez]
Can I hit it like that?
Like this, like that?
Uh-huh, you know
Can I kiss it like that?
Like this, like that?
Remember that
Heaven, it feels like that
I won't lie to you, no, no
Can I hit it like that?
I've been waiting

[Hook: Tory Lanez]
For you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you, you, you
Oh you
I've been waiting

[Outro: Tory Lanez]
Oh yes, it's true, true, true, true
I can be different for you, you, you, you
Show me the things I gotta do, do, do, do
I will be different for you, you, you, you
You, woah

