Charli XCX - 5 in the Morning (Video ufficiale e testo)

Charli XCX - 5 in the Morning testo



I know your type, think you're one in a million

Your diamonds are fake, you ain't golden

I only fuck with the ones who are rare enough



Real enough, down to keep goin'

It's 5 in the mornin'

And I'm goin' all in, I'm busy ballin'



Funny how wherever I wanna go

You wanna be there too

Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)

Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)

Think you're the sickest like you got diseases

But you ain't got nothing on this

I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)

Won't you stick around for the come down? (come down, yeah)

24/7, I'm 365

Wait for me heaven, I'm here 'til I die

Ah, ah



I'm goin' all in (all in)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'

I ain't even stoppin' (no)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted

I'm goin' all in (all in)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'

I ain't even stoppin' (yeah)

It's 5 in the mornin', yeah



I'm in my element everyday, birthday cake

You want a piece 'cause it's tasty

We on a roll, we don't stop 'til the bottles all popped

And the pills got me wasted

It's 5 in the mornin' and I'm goin' all in

I'm busy ballin'



Funny how wherever I wanna go

You wanna be there too

Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)

Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)

Think you're the sickest like you got diseases

But you ain't got nothing on this

I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)

Won't you stick around for the come down? (for the come down, yeah)

24/7, I'm 365

Wait for me heaven, I'm here 'til I die

Yeah



I'm goin' all in (yeah)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'

I ain't even stoppin' (no stoppin')

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted (na-na-na-na)

I'm goin' all in (all in)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin' (all in, all in, baby)

I ain't even stoppin'

It's 5 in the mornin', yeah



Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, you wanna know

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too

Wherever I go, wherever I go

You wanna be there too



I'm goin' all in (yeah)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'

I ain't even stoppin' (no stoppin')

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted (na-na-na-na)

I'm goin' all in (all in)

It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin' (all in, all in, baby)

I ain't even stoppin'

It's 5 in the mornin', yeah