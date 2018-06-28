Charli XCX - 5 in the Morning (Video ufficiale e testo)
I know your type, think you're one in a million
Your diamonds are fake, you ain't golden
I only fuck with the ones who are rare enough
Real enough, down to keep goin'
It's 5 in the mornin'
And I'm goin' all in, I'm busy ballin'
Funny how wherever I wanna go
You wanna be there too
Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)
Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)
Think you're the sickest like you got diseases
But you ain't got nothing on this
I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)
Won't you stick around for the come down? (come down, yeah)
24/7, I'm 365
Wait for me heaven, I'm here 'til I die
Ah, ah
I'm goin' all in (all in)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'
I ain't even stoppin' (no)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted
I'm goin' all in (all in)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'
I ain't even stoppin' (yeah)
It's 5 in the mornin', yeah
I'm in my element everyday, birthday cake
You want a piece 'cause it's tasty
We on a roll, we don't stop 'til the bottles all popped
And the pills got me wasted
It's 5 in the mornin' and I'm goin' all in
I'm busy ballin'
Funny how wherever I wanna go
You wanna be there too
Pull up in stone with your clique (clique)
Glacier all up on your wrist (wrist)
Think you're the sickest like you got diseases
But you ain't got nothing on this
I can see you talk, got a big mouth (blah blah blah blah)
Won't you stick around for the come down? (for the come down, yeah)
24/7, I'm 365
Wait for me heaven, I'm here 'til I die
Yeah
I'm goin' all in (yeah)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'
I ain't even stoppin' (no stoppin')
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted (na-na-na-na)
I'm goin' all in (all in)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin' (all in, all in, baby)
I ain't even stoppin'
It's 5 in the mornin', yeah
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, you wanna know
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
Wherever I go, wherever I go
You wanna be there too
I'm goin' all in (yeah)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin'
I ain't even stoppin' (no stoppin')
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm so devoted (na-na-na-na)
I'm goin' all in (all in)
It's 5 in the mornin', I'm busy ballin' (all in, all in, baby)
I ain't even stoppin'
It's 5 in the mornin', yeah
