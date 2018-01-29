Da Tweekaz - Respect (feat. Anklebreaker) [Extended Mix] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Da Tweekaz - Respect (feat. Anklebreaker) [Extended Mix] testo





Respect

It's something that i feel has been lost, lately

I'm talking about respect on a basic level

Even if you just boil it down to common human decency

It's being lost

The golden rules still applies you still

need to treat people the way you wanna be treated

I see, each and everyone of us not defined by our race or our creed

But each and everyone of us a new opportunity

To find ourselves

Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know

Very deep down

We are all equal, and deserve to be treated

With respect

Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know

Very deep down

We are all equal, and deserve to be treated

With respect

What's gonna happen in 50 years,

when the generations that follow us look back

and see that their forefathers were too afraid

Because what i'm talking about it's the one rule that i know

Very deep down

We are all equal, and deserve to be treated

With respect