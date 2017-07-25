David Guetta - 2U ft Justin Bieber testo



No limit in the sky that I won't fly for ya

No amount of tears in my eyes that I won't cry for ya

Oooh no

With every breath, that I take

I want you to share that air with me

There's no promise that I won't keep

I'll climb a mountain there's none too steep



When it comes to you

There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine

When it comes to you, don't be blind

Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you

Comes to you



Cupid in a line, arrow got your name on it

Oooh yeah

Don't miss out on a love and regret yourself on it

Oooo

Open up your mind, clear your head

Ain't gotta wake up to an empty bed

Share my life, it's yours to keep

Now that I give to you all of me



When it comes to you

There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine

When it comes to you, don't be blind

Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you

Comes to you

Want you to share that

When it comes to you

Want you to share that



When it comes to you

There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine

When it comes to you, don't be blind

Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you

Comes to you