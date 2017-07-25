Home Video
David Guetta - 2U ft Justin Bieber
Video ufficiali

David Guetta - 2U ft Justin Bieber

David Guetta - 2U ft Justin Bieber: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

0 condivisioni

David Guetta - 2U ft Justin Bieber testo

No limit in the sky that I won't fly for ya
No amount of tears in my eyes that I won't cry for ya
Oooh no
With every breath, that I take
I want you to share that air with me
There's no promise that I won't keep
I'll climb a mountain there's none too steep

When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you

Cupid in a line, arrow got your name on it
Oooh yeah
Don't miss out on a love and regret yourself on it
Oooo
Open up your mind, clear your head
Ain't gotta wake up to an empty bed
Share my life, it's yours to keep
Now that I give to you all of me

When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you
Want you to share that
When it comes to you
Want you to share that

When it comes to you
There's no crime, let's take both of our souls and intertwine
When it comes to you, don't be blind
Watch me speak from my heart, when it comes to you
Comes to you

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs