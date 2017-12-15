David Guetta & Afrojack ft Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money
David Guetta - Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana) testo
I want you bad, want you bad, want you bad
Saw you in the moonlight
Think you lookin' fine, want you bad
Got me good, never turn back
I make you mine, make you mine, make you mine
Coming for the taking, promise you are wearing the crown
Number one, spin your head around
Tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you're, calling out, calling out
You've never seen a girl like this before
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
Put your skin on my skin, on my skin
Love it when we touchin'
Love it when we fuckin', my love
Make you high in a heartbeat, yeah
Tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you're, calling out, calling out
You've never seen a girl like this before
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Go on move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Baby move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
You ain't gotta fight it
Clap, clap, clap, clap
What you need, I got it
Louis shoes, cop boots, top down, you
Diamond juice, all I see is you, right now, you
All I want is you, you
Tunnel vision, you, you
All I need is you, I'ma put it on you (you)
If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
