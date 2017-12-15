Home Video
David Guetta & Afrojack ft Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money
David Guetta & Afrojack ft Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money

David Guetta - Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

David Guetta - Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana) testo

I want you bad, want you bad, want you bad
Saw you in the moonlight
Think you lookin' fine, want you bad

Got me good, never turn back
I make you mine, make you mine, make you mine
Coming for the taking, promise you are wearing the crown
Number one, spin your head around

Tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you're, calling out, calling out
You've never seen a girl like this before

If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

Put your skin on my skin, on my skin
Love it when we touchin'
Love it when we fuckin', my love
Make you high in a heartbeat, yeah

Tell me what you want and I can do it to you
I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true
Calling out you're, calling out, calling out
You've never seen a girl like this before

If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

Clap, clap, clap, clap
Go on move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Baby move your body
Clap, clap, clap, clap
You ain't gotta fight it
Clap, clap, clap, clap
What you need, I got it
Louis shoes, cop boots, top down, you
Diamond juice, all I see is you, right now, you
All I want is you, you
Tunnel vision, you, you
All I need is you, I'ma put it on you (you)

If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me
You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free
Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up
If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky
24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep
Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me
You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

