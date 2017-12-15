David Guetta & Afrojack ft Charli XCX & French Montana - Dirty Sexy Money

David Guetta - Dirty Sexy Money (feat. Charli XCX & French Montana) testo



I want you bad, want you bad, want you bad

Saw you in the moonlight

Think you lookin' fine, want you bad



Got me good, never turn back

I make you mine, make you mine, make you mine

Coming for the taking, promise you are wearing the crown

Number one, spin your head around



Tell me what you want and I can do it to you

I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true

Calling out you're, calling out, calling out

You've never seen a girl like this before



If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me

You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free

Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky

24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep

Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up



Put your skin on my skin, on my skin

Love it when we touchin'

Love it when we fuckin', my love

Make you high in a heartbeat, yeah



Tell me what you want and I can do it to you

I'm a million dollars, make your wishes come true

Calling out you're, calling out, calling out

You've never seen a girl like this before



If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me

You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free

Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky

24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep

Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up



Clap, clap, clap, clap

Go on move your body

Clap, clap, clap, clap

Baby move your body

Clap, clap, clap, clap

You ain't gotta fight it

Clap, clap, clap, clap

What you need, I got it

Louis shoes, cop boots, top down, you

Diamond juice, all I see is you, right now, you

All I want is you, you

Tunnel vision, you, you

All I need is you, I'ma put it on you (you)



If you wanna pu-pu-pu-pu-put it on me

You're not gonna ge-ge-ge-ge-get it for free

Come on spend that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up

If you wanna do-do-do-do-do it freaky

24/7, no-no-no-no-no sleep

Come on put that dirty sexy money on me, on me, on me

You got to pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up