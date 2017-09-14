deadmau5 - Legendary ft. Shotty Horroh testo



Fuck drugs I guess they don't work

Tattooed body I don't need no shirt

Probably need Jesus but I don't 'go church

I'm on this hotel floor trying to soul search

Pop a couple more they won't hurt

My mind or my body which one will go first?

Keep your weed I don't smoke dirt

Mine will put you on your back like Goldberg

Yes, yes, rock and roll brother

Got a face that was made for the Rolling Stones cover

Getting money like a coal pusher

My parking is looking like a skinny t-shirt on Bone Crusher

On the road like roadrunner

Wait the food and it look a phone number

She saw the poker

And asked me if I would throw for her

Plus a hit of this feels like Stone Cold Stunner



Legendary, legendary

Legendary, legendary



Hey

Lexapros in a coffee cup

Running through the city like Forest Gump

Tried to give her draws of the proper skunk

But she prefers the whites like Donald Trump

Wish somebody would start popping up

So I can put them on ice like a hockey puck

Rap god I catch a body like coffee boy

You again Shotty? It's like Rocky boxing with Tommy Gunn

What the the fuck? Everybody turned Hollywood

Hash symbol, hash tag, please follow us

Snapchat filters doing what a doctor would

Instagram bitches editing the body up

Fuck 'em

Biggest balls in the universe

Rumored you can see my nor shoes in Google Earth

Rappers coming for me, I ain't too concerned

I tell the very best one of them: Come and do your worst



Legendary, legendary

Legendary, legendary