Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike vs Steve Aoki ft Abigail Breslin – We Are Legend
Dimitri Vegas - We Are Legend testo
[Verse 1]
We were all lost
Almost something so close
On the outlines of your west coast
We were waving red balloons
We were wide-eyed
Oh, we only lived in highlights
A delusion, summer twilight
We were dumb and beautiful
[Pre-Chorus]
Higher than the broken angels
Flying with no parachute
The minute that we felt like this when I knew
[Chorus]
I only wanna be with you
I only wanna be with you
And no one else will ever do
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be with you
That's something that I can't refuse
It's something that I didn't choose
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be with you
[Drop]
I only wanna be with you
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be with you
[Verse 2]
We were perish
We were subtle, we were drastic
We were calm, we were dramatic
We were fantasy and fear
And you changed me
You were silent and you faced me
Yeah, you saw me and encouraged me
Like a tourist, souvenir (woah)
[Pre-Chorus]
Higher than the broken angels
Flying with no parachute
The minute that we felt like this when I knew
[Chorus]
I only wanna be with you
I only wanna be with you
And no else will ever do
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be with you
That's something that I can't refuse
It's something that I didn't choose
I only wanna be
I only wanna be
I only wanna be with you
