Don Diablo ft. A R I Z O N A - Take Her Place (Don Diablo's VIP Mix)
[Verse 1]
Ease my mind, little bit of conversation
Left me high, all I have is time
Maybe if I use my imagination
A little bit of your love get me by
[Pre-Chorus]
You know, I know, why we're both here all alone
Take my broken heart now and hold me close
[Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
[Post-Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
[Verse 2]
I close my eyes, I need your sweet distraction
It's been a long time, I've been out here on the line
It doesn't need to be right, I need to fight the attraction
I just need you to steal my heart away from my mind
[Pre-Chorus]
You know, I know, why we're both here all alone
Take my broken heart now and hold me close
[Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
[Post-Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
[Bridge]
Damn you look good, yeah, you know that I want you
And it's nothing personal, might never call you
'Cause I got some issues and I gotta warn you
But I don't gotta lie, I know it ain't right
[Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
[Post-Chorus]
You can take her place tonight
I need somebody in the morning
Somebody to hold me tight
You don't even have to mean it
You can take her place tonight
Don't even have to talk in the morning
Oh, I know it ain't right
But you can take her place tonight
