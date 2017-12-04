Don Diablo ft. A R I Z O N A - Take Her Place (Don Diablo's VIP Mix)

Don Diablo - Take Her Place (feat. A R I Z O N A) testo



[Verse 1]

Ease my mind, little bit of conversation

Left me high, all I have is time

Maybe if I use my imagination

A little bit of your love get me by



[Pre-Chorus]

You know, I know, why we're both here all alone

Take my broken heart now and hold me close



[Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight



[Post-Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight



[Verse 2]

I close my eyes, I need your sweet distraction

It's been a long time, I've been out here on the line

It doesn't need to be right, I need to fight the attraction

I just need you to steal my heart away from my mind



[Pre-Chorus]

You know, I know, why we're both here all alone

Take my broken heart now and hold me close



[Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight



[Post-Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight



[Bridge]

Damn you look good, yeah, you know that I want you

And it's nothing personal, might never call you

'Cause I got some issues and I gotta warn you

But I don't gotta lie, I know it ain't right



[Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight



[Post-Chorus]

You can take her place tonight

I need somebody in the morning

Somebody to hold me tight

You don't even have to mean it

You can take her place tonight

Don't even have to talk in the morning

Oh, I know it ain't right

But you can take her place tonight