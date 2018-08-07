Drake - In My Feelings (Video ufficiale e testo)
Drake - In My Feelings testo
Trap, TrapMoneyBenny
This shit got me in my feelings
Gotta be real with it, yup
Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
KB, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
Look, the new me is really still the real me
I swear you gotta feel me before they try and kill me
They gotta make some choices, they runnin' out of options
'Cause I've been going off and they don't know when it's stopping
And when you get to topping
I see that you've been learning
And when I take you shopping
you spend it like you earned it
And when you popped off on your ex, he deserved it
I thought you were the one from the jump that confirmed it
TrapMoneyBenny
I buy you Champagne but you love some Henny
From the block, like you Jenny
I know you special, girl, 'cause I know too many
'Resha, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
J.T., do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
Two bad bitches and we kissin' in the Wraith
Kissin'-kissin' in the Wraith, kiss-kissin' in the Wraith
I need that black card and the code to the safe
Code to the safe, code-code to the safe-safe
I show him how that neck work
Fuck that Netflix and chill
What's your net-net-net worth?
'Cause I want ya, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
(Yea, yea, yea, yea, he bad)
And I'm down for you always
(Yea, yea, yea, guess who's back)
And I'm down for you always
D-down for you al-
(Black biggy biggy black biggy black blake)
D-d-down for you always
(I got a new boy, and that nigga trade!)
Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want you, and I need ya
And I'm down for you always
KB, do you love me? Are you riding?
Say you'll never ever leave from beside me
'Cause I want ya, and I
Skate and smoke and ride
Now let me see you
Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back
Bring that ass, bring that ass, bring that ass back
Now let me see you
Shawty say the nigga that she with can’t hit
But shawty, I’ma hit it, hit it like I can’t miss
Now let me see you
Walk that ass, you’re the only one I love
(Walk that ass, walk-walk that ass)
Now let me see you
(Bring that ass back)
Now let me see you
(W-w-walk that ass, you’re the only one I love)
Now let me see you, now let me see you
(Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go)
Now let me see you
(Bring that ass back)
Trap, TrapMoneyBenny
This shit got me in my feelings
I just gotta be real with it, yup
BlaqNmilD, you a genius, you diggin' me?
What are you all talking about?
You don't know that? I don't even care
I need a photo with Drake
Because my instagram's weak as fuck
I'm just being real, my shit look
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs