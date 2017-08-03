Ed Sheeran - Bibia Be Ye Ye (Video ufficiale e testo)

Ed Sheeran - Bibia Be Ye Ye testo



I lost my shoes last night, I don't know where I put my keys

I was tired and fell asleep beneath an oak tree

I bet my mother's proud of me from each scar

Upon my knuckle and each grass upon my knee, and all I know

Is I got a call and then threw up on his car seat

He kicked me out and then I walked in the rain

I tell myself in every way, "I won't be doing this again"

And tomorrow's a brand new day



Someone told me, "Always say what's on your mind"

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

So no man call ya, bibia be ye ye

Bibia be ye ye, ye ye ye ye

Bibia be ye ye



I remember less and less and mostly things that I regret

In my phone are several texts from girls I've never met

And in the pocket of my jeans are only coins and broken dreams

My heart is breaking at the seems and I'm coming apart now

Now things are looking up, I'll find my shoes right next to the oak tree

And I'll get a bus straight into town and spend the afternoon

Looking around for the things that I left on the ground

And say you're with me, tomorrow's a brand new day



Someone told me, "Always say what's on your mind"

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

So no men call ya, bibia be ye ye

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)



Someone told me, "Always say what's on your mind"

And I am only being honest with you, I

I get lonely and make mistakes from time to time

So no men call ya, bibia be ye ye

Bibia be ye ye, ye ye ye ye

Bibia be ye ye

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye) (bibia be ye ye, ye ye ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

Bibia be ye ye

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)

My momma (be ye ye)