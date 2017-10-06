Ekali ft. Denzel Curry – Babylon (Skrillex & Ronny J Remix)

Ekali - Babylon (feat. Denzel Curry) testo



Envious

Everyone actin' so frivolous

Jealousy



I can read it with telepathy

You makin' me sick

You makin' me sick

I might run up on a nigga and

Click



It is the ultimate Myrmidon

From the land, which is the city of Babylon

Dress up my hands, don't confuse me for cinema

I'm one of a kind, as I grow like a Digimon

When I'm evolvin', not many books

Many revolvers, no problem solvin'

Illegal tendencies, infinite symphonies

Illustrate misery, livin' on infamy

Infamous Lord

If you come back from the dead, you will go back to the morgue

I'll hunt you like senzu, so better be humble

Don't make me, I'm Wesley in the Art of War

Soar, sin and then you will be flyin'

Truth, ad hominem, I won't be lyin'

Bruh, ain't no hakuna matata

'Cuz, you shouldn't fuck with a lion

Damn



Envious

Everyone actin' so frivolous

Jealousy

I can read it with telepathy

You makin' me sick

You makin' me sick

I might run up on a nigga and

Click



It is the ultimate test

Strategize now, it's the ultimate flex

Sunder my thing without breakin' a sweat

Got a list full of names and I'm all about checks

Like an assassin, I'm everlasting

Go like a gadget, you can imagine

When I get Ratchet, Clank on me

Thankfully

Ain't no containing me, comparing me

Vision impaired, you should prepare to die

Never been scared to try

I got the feel of a burning sensation

My nation believe I can walk on the sky

Anakin, analyst, and highly dangerous

Must be an alien, that pray to amethyst

My style is cancerous, up in the cannabis

ULT anarchist

Oh



Envious

Everyone actin' so frivolous

Jealousy

I can read it with telepathy

You makin' me sick

You makin' me sick

I might run up on a nigga and



Envious

Everyone actin' so frivolous

Jealousy

I can read it with telepathy

You makin' me sick

You makin' me sick

I might run up on a nigga and