Ekali ft. Denzel Curry – Babylon (Skrillex & Ronny J Remix)
15 condivisioni
Ekali - Babylon (feat. Denzel Curry) testo
Envious
Everyone actin' so frivolous
Jealousy
I can read it with telepathy
You makin' me sick
You makin' me sick
I might run up on a nigga and
Click
It is the ultimate Myrmidon
From the land, which is the city of Babylon
Dress up my hands, don't confuse me for cinema
I'm one of a kind, as I grow like a Digimon
When I'm evolvin', not many books
Many revolvers, no problem solvin'
Illegal tendencies, infinite symphonies
Illustrate misery, livin' on infamy
Infamous Lord
If you come back from the dead, you will go back to the morgue
I'll hunt you like senzu, so better be humble
Don't make me, I'm Wesley in the Art of War
Soar, sin and then you will be flyin'
Truth, ad hominem, I won't be lyin'
Bruh, ain't no hakuna matata
'Cuz, you shouldn't fuck with a lion
Damn
Envious
Everyone actin' so frivolous
Jealousy
I can read it with telepathy
You makin' me sick
You makin' me sick
I might run up on a nigga and
Click
It is the ultimate test
Strategize now, it's the ultimate flex
Sunder my thing without breakin' a sweat
Got a list full of names and I'm all about checks
Like an assassin, I'm everlasting
Go like a gadget, you can imagine
When I get Ratchet, Clank on me
Thankfully
Ain't no containing me, comparing me
Vision impaired, you should prepare to die
Never been scared to try
I got the feel of a burning sensation
My nation believe I can walk on the sky
Anakin, analyst, and highly dangerous
Must be an alien, that pray to amethyst
My style is cancerous, up in the cannabis
ULT anarchist
Oh
Envious
Everyone actin' so frivolous
Jealousy
I can read it with telepathy
You makin' me sick
You makin' me sick
I might run up on a nigga and
Envious
Everyone actin' so frivolous
Jealousy
I can read it with telepathy
You makin' me sick
You makin' me sick
I might run up on a nigga and
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMax Gazzè - Mentre Dormi: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoW&W - Chakra: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMichael Jackson - Thriller (Steve Aoki Midnight Hour Remix) : guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs