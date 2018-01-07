Ekali & ZHU - Blame

Ekali - Blame testo



[Verse: ZHU]

You say that I'm not the reason

The reason for you to stay (to stay)

Sometimes you got to believe in

Believe I'm not causing shame

Never thought I'd hear you say

I'll be the push when you need your space

Every time I hear your name

Breathe in [?] we change our names



[Chorus: ZHU]

I'm the reason for your pain

I'm the one who should be blamed

I detect up all these games



[Verse: ZHU]

You say that I'm not the reason

The reason for you to stay (to stay)

Sometimes you got to believe in

Believe I'm not causing shame



[Chorus: ZHU]

I'm the reason for your pain

I'm the one who should be blamed

I'm the reason for your pain

I detect up all these games