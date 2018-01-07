Home Video
Ekali & ZHU - Blame
Ekali & ZHU - Blame

Ekali - Blame: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Ekali - Blame testo

[Verse: ZHU]
You say that I'm not the reason
The reason for you to stay (to stay)
Sometimes you got to believe in
Believe I'm not causing shame
Never thought I'd hear you say
I'll be the push when you need your space
Every time I hear your name
Breathe in [?] we change our names

[Chorus: ZHU]
I'm the reason for your pain
I'm the one who should be blamed
I detect up all these games

[Verse: ZHU]
You say that I'm not the reason
The reason for you to stay (to stay)
Sometimes you got to believe in
Believe I'm not causing shame

[Chorus: ZHU]
I'm the reason for your pain
I'm the one who should be blamed
I'm the reason for your pain
I detect up all these games

