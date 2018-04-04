Eminem - Framed (Video ufficiale e testo)

Eminem - Framed testo



Feeling kinky, lip syncing to Too $hort's "Freaky Tales" (Biatch!)

Having creepy visions of whiskey drinking

And envisioning sneaking into where Christie Brinkley dwells



I know this is risky thinking but I wanna stick her like she's decals

But when murdering females

Better pay attention to these details or you could be derailed

Better wear at least three layers of clothing or be in jail

If you get scratched because your DNA'll

Be all up under her fingernails

Man, he hears you, I don't think he cares

He gives a fuck, even his pinky swears

Three personalities burstin' out of me, please beware

Her TV blares, can't hear the creaking stairs

She's unaware in no underwear, she's completely bare

Turns around and screams, I remember distinctly

I said "I'm here to do sink repairs."

Chop her up, put her body parts

In front of Steven Avery's trailer and leave 'em there



But hey man, I was framed

I know what this looks like, officers

Please just give me one minute

I think I can explain

I ain't murdered nobody

I know these words are so nutty

But I'm just here to entertain

How come your shirt is so bloody?

There's a missing person, so what? He's

Got nothin' to do with me

I'm almost certain I was framed



Woke up, it was dawn, musta knew somethin' was wrong

Think I'm becomin' a monster 'cause of the drugs that I'm on

Donald Duck's on, there's a Tonka Truck in the yard

But dog, how the fuck is Ivanka Trump in the trunk of my car?

Gotta get to the bottom of it to try to solve it

Must go above and beyond, 'cause it's incumbent upon me

Plus I feel somewhat responsible for the dumb little blonde

Girl, that motherfuckin' baton twirler that got dumped in the pond

Second murder with no recollection of it

Collectin' newspaper articles, cuttin' out sections from it

Memory's too fucked to remember, destructive temper

Cut my public defender's jugular then stuck him up in a blender

Another dismembered toddler discovered this winter probably

'Cause the disassembled body

Was covered up in the snow since the month of November oddly

I'm wanted for questioning

Them son of a bitches probably just wanna pin this on me



But hey man, I was framed

I know what this looks like, officers

Please just give me one minute

I think I can explain

I ain't murdered nobody

I know these words are so nutty

But I'm just here to entertain

How come your shirt is so bloody?

There's a missing person, so what? He's

Got nothin' to do with me

I'm almost certain I was framed



Still on the loose, they

Spotted me inside McDonald's Tuesday

In a Toronto Blue Jays cap, lookin' like your college roommate

With Rihanna, Lupe, Saddam Hussein, Bobby Boucher

Or was it Cool J? The cops is on a goose chase

Just escaped from the state pen

For [edited] eight women who hate men

Don't make it no weirder, I'm naked

When I break in your basement

Under your baby's play pen, I lay in, wait adjacent

Facin' the door, remainin' patient while stayin' complacent

Blatant sexual implications are continuin' to get thrown

Insinuations are placed in little riddles and poems

Left on your pillow in hopes, that when you get home

You'll get the hint, ho: I'm in your window

But it never occurred to me I could describe a murder scene

In a verse and be charged with first degree

'Cause it just happened to match up perfectly

With the massacre or the Burger King burglary

No, officer, you see ...



I was framed

I know what this looks like, officers

Please just give me one minute

I think I can explain

I ain't murdered nobody

I know these words are so nutty

But I'm just here to entertain

How come your shirt is so bloody?

There's a missing person, so what? He's

Got nothin' to do with me

I'm almost certain I was framed