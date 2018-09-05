Eminem - Rise And Fall (Video ufficiale e testo)
Eminem - Rise And Fall testo
Rise And Fall
(Track 13 on "Rotator")
I want it
I need it
I know the way there
Ups and downs
Turnarounds
I know the feeling
Somehow I
Seem to find you on my mind
Sunshines on
Horizon
I know the feeling
You call me
Restore me
I know the feeling
Somehow I
Seem to find you on my mind
Rise and fall
To the one you call
She looks down into my eyes
Rise and fall
To the one you call
She looks down into my eyes
And I can see you smile
And I know we will rise and fall
Tonight
The fine lines
Where light shines
Such a good feeling
I need to be near you
To share that feeling
Somehow I
Seem to find you on my mind
Rise and fall
To the one you call
She looks down into my eyes
Rise and fall
To the one you call
She looks down into my eyes
And I can see you smile
And I know we will rise and fall
Tonight
