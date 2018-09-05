Eminem - Rise And Fall (Video ufficiale e testo)

Eminem - Rise And Fall testo



Rise And Fall

(Track 13 on "Rotator")



I want it

I need it

I know the way there

Ups and downs

Turnarounds

I know the feeling

Somehow I

Seem to find you on my mind



Sunshines on

Horizon

I know the feeling

You call me

Restore me

I know the feeling

Somehow I

Seem to find you on my mind



Rise and fall

To the one you call

She looks down into my eyes

Rise and fall

To the one you call

She looks down into my eyes

And I can see you smile

And I know we will rise and fall

Tonight



The fine lines

Where light shines

Such a good feeling

I need to be near you

To share that feeling

Somehow I

Seem to find you on my mind



Rise and fall

To the one you call

She looks down into my eyes

Rise and fall

To the one you call

She looks down into my eyes

And I can see you smile

And I know we will rise and fall

Tonight