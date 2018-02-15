Eminem - River (feat. Ed Sheeran) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Eminem - River (feat. Ed Sheeran) testo



I've been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me



Well, little one, I don't want to admit to something

If all it's gonna cause is pain

Truth and my lies right now are falling like the rain

So let the river run



He's comin' home with his neck scratched, to catch flack

Sweat jackets and dress slacks, mismatched

On his breath's Jack, he's a sex addict

And she just wants to exact revenge and get back

It's a chess match, she's on his back like a jet-pack

She's kept track of all his Internet chats

And guess who just happens to be movin' on to the next

Actually, just shit on my last chick and she has what my ex lacks

'Cause she loves danger, psychopath

And you don't fuck with no man's girl, even I know that

But she's devised some plan to stab him in the back

Knife in hand, says their relationship's hangin' by a strand

So she's been on the web lately

Says maybe she'll be my Gwen Stacy, to spite her man

And I know she's using me to try to play him, I don't care

Hi Suzanne, but I shoulda said "Bye Suzanne"

After the first night, but tonight I am



I've been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Well, little one, I don't want to admit to something

If all it's gonna cause is pain

The truth and my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run



One-night stand, turned to a two-night stand

It was "come sunlight, scram," now we hug tight, and...



He found out, now she feels deserted and used

'Cause he left, so what? He did it first to her too

Now how am I supposed to tell this girl that we're through?

It's hard to find the words, I'm aloof, nervous, and Sue

Don't want this to hurt, but what you deserve is the truth

Don't take it personal, I just can't say this in person to you

So I revert to the studio, like hole-in-the-wall diners

Don't have to be reserved in a booth

I just feel like the person who I'm turning into's

Irreversible, I preyed on you like it's church at the pew

And now that I got you I don't want you

Took advantage in my thirst to pursue

Why do I do this dirt that I do?

Get on my soapbox and preach, my sermon and speech

Detergent and bleach is burnin' the wound

'Cause now with her in the womb

We can't bring her in this world, shoulda knew

To use protection 'fore I bit into your forbidden fruit

Fuck!



I've been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Well, little one, I don't want to admit to something

If all it's gonna cause is pain

The truth and my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run



My name's (ooh), my name's (ooh)

River (ooh), river run

Call me (ooh), call me (ooh)

River (ooh), we'll let the river run



Always the bridesmaid, never "The bride, hey!"

Fuck can I say? If life was a highway

And deceit was an enclave, I'd be swerving in five lanes

Speeds at a high rate, like I'm slidin' on ice, maybe

That's why I may have came at you sideways

I can't keep my lies straight

But I made you terminate my baby

This love triangle left us in a wreck, tangled

What else can I say? It was fun for a while

Bet I really woulda loved your smile

Didn't really wanna abort, but fuck it

What's one more lie, to tell our unborn child?



I've been a liar, been a thief

Been a lover, been a cheat

All my sins need holy water, feel it washing over me

Well, little one (I'm sorry)

I don't want to admit to something (I fucked up)

If all it's gonna cause is pain

The truth and my lies now are falling like the rain

So let the river run