Eminem - Walk On Water (feat. Beyoncé) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Eminem - Walk On Water (feat. Beyoncé) testo



I walk on water

But I ain't no Jesus

I walk on water



But only when it freezes



Why are expectations so high? Is it the bar I set?

My arms, I stretch, but I can't reach

A far cry from it, or it's in my grasp, but as

Soon as I grab, squeeze

I lose my grip like the flyin' trapeze

Into the dark I plummet, now the sky's blackening

I know the mark's high, butter–

Flies rip apart my stomach

Knowin' that no matter what bars I come with

You're gonna harp, gripe, and

That's a hard Vicodin to swallow, so I scrap these

As pressure increases like khakis

I feel the ice cracking, because—



I walk on water

But I ain't no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes



It's the curse of the standard

That the first of the Mathers discs set

Always in search of the verse that I haven't spit yet

Will this step just be another misstep

To tarnish whatever the legacy, love or respect

I've garnered? The rhyme has to be perfect, the delivery flawless

And it always feels like I'm hittin' the mark

'Til I go sit in the car, listen and pick it apart

Like, "This shit is garbage!"

God's given me all this, still I feel no different regardless

Kids look to me as a god, this is retarded

If only they knew, it's a facade and it's exhaustive

And I try not to listen to nonsense

But if you bitches are tryin' to strip me of my confidence

Mission accomplished

I'm not God-sent, Nas, Rakim, Pac, B.I.G., James Todd Smith

And I'm not Prince, so…



I walk on water

But I ain't no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes



'Cause I'm only human, just like you

Making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don't think you should believe in me the way that you do

'Cause I'm terrified to let you down, oh



It's true, I'm a Rubik's — a beautiful mess

At times juvenile, yes, I goof and I jest

A flawed human, I guess

But I'm doin' my best to not ruin your ex–

Pectations and meet 'em, but first

The "Speedom" verse, now Big Sean

He's goin' too fast, is he gonna shout or curse out his mom?

There was a time I had the world by the balls, eatin' out my palm

Every album song I was spazzin' the fuck out on

And now I'm gettin' clowned and frowned on

But the only one who's looking down on

Me that matters now's DeShaun

Am I lucky to be around this long?

Begs the question though

Especially after the methadone

As yesterday fades and the Dresden home

Is burnt to the ground, and all that's left of my house is lawn

The crowds are gone

And it's time to wash out the blonde

Sales decline, the curtain's drawn

They're closin' the set, I'm still pokin' my head from out behind

And everyone who has doubt, remind

Now take your best rhyme, outdo it, now do it a thousand times

Now let 'em tell ya the world no longer

cares or gives a fuck about your rhymes

And as I grow outta sight, outta mind, I might go outta mine

'Cause how do I ever let this mic go without a fight

When I made a fuckin' tightrope outta twine?

But when I do fall from these heights though, I'll be fine

I won't pout or cry or spiral down or whine

But I'll decide if it's my final bow this time around, 'cause—



I walk on water

But I ain't no Jesus

I walk on water

But only when it freezes



'Cause I'm only human, just like you

I've been making my mistakes, oh if you only knew

I don't think you should believe in me the way that you do

'Cause I'm terrified to let you down, oh

If I walked on water, I would drown



'Cause I'm just a man

But as long as I got a mic, I'm godlike

So me and you are not alike

Bitch, I wrote "Stan"