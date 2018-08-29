Enrique Iglesias - MOVE TO MIAMI (feat. Pitbull) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Enrique Iglesias - MOVE TO MIAMI (feat. Pitbull) testo
She gon' make you move to Miami
She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy)
Her body got me tipsy
I should take a step back, fall back
This girl got me feeling risky
She ready for the taking
And I got the motivation (yeah!)
'Cause when you see her dance there's a chance
You might not come home from vacantion
And if you look you'll fall in love
She got that ass, she make it clap
She'll leave you shook
And now you hooked
The way she dance
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
Uh yeah, yeah!
She gon' make you move to Miami
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday
Thursday, Friday, we gon' party
Freakin' every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!)
Y síguete moviento que todo' te 'tán viendo
Damn, you got me, girl, that body's built like a Bugatti (skr, skr, skr)
And if you look you'll fall in love (fall in love)
She got that ass, she make it clap (make it clap)
She'll leave you shook
And now you hooked (now you hooked)
The way she dance
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
Yeah!
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Yeah)
Wuuuh, uh!
She gon' make you move to Miami
What happens in Miami, never happened
She said "No hands", booty still clapping
She wanna be Eve, baby, here's an apple (haha)
Welcome to the booty shaking capital
M.I.A
Where the mamis off the chain (heh)
Where the mamis get loose (heh)
Where the mamis don't play (heh)
Where their body's like "Boom!" (heh)
Where their booty's like "Bang!" (heh, heh)
Ya tú sabe', man
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you
She gon' make you move
She gon' make you move to Miami
Yeah!
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Yeah)
She gon' make you move to Miami
Uh yeah, yeah!
(Uh, yeah)
She gon' make you move to Miami
She gon' make you move to Miami (to Miami)
