Enrique Iglesias - MOVE TO MIAMI (feat. Pitbull) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Enrique Iglesias - MOVE TO MIAMI (feat. Pitbull) testo



She gon' make you move to Miami

She moving like a gypsy (gypsy, gypsy)

Her body got me tipsy





I should take a step back, fall back

This girl got me feeling risky

She ready for the taking

And I got the motivation (yeah!)

'Cause when you see her dance there's a chance

You might not come home from vacantion



And if you look you'll fall in love

She got that ass, she make it clap

She'll leave you shook

And now you hooked

The way she dance

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami

Uh yeah, yeah!

She gon' make you move to Miami



Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday

Thursday, Friday, we gon' party

Freakin' every weekend, baby, we just getting started (wuh!)

Y síguete moviento que todo' te 'tán viendo

Damn, you got me, girl, that body's built like a Bugatti (skr, skr, skr)



And if you look you'll fall in love (fall in love)

She got that ass, she make it clap (make it clap)

She'll leave you shook

And now you hooked (now you hooked)

The way she dance

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami



Yeah!

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Yeah)

Wuuuh, uh!

She gon' make you move to Miami





What happens in Miami, never happened

She said "No hands", booty still clapping

She wanna be Eve, baby, here's an apple (haha)

Welcome to the booty shaking capital

M.I.A

Where the mamis off the chain (heh)

Where the mamis get loose (heh)

Where the mamis don't play (heh)

Where their body's like "Boom!" (heh)

Where their booty's like "Bang!" (heh, heh)

Ya tú sabe', man





She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you

She gon' make you move

She gon' make you move to Miami



Yeah!

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Yeah)

She gon' make you move to Miami

Uh yeah, yeah!

(Uh, yeah)

She gon' make you move to Miami



She gon' make you move to Miami (to Miami)