Fergie - Love Is Pain (Video ufficiale e testo)
Fergie - Love Is Pain testo
You don't know what it feels to be me
Wish you could feel it
You would never survive this burning, ha ha ha
Fever growing inside this shell that you call a body
What have you done to us?
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
You know when I'm most insecure
You bring me down further
I could never live up to perfect, oh oh oh
Just when I've had enough, your butane love fills me up
It's fire we're playing with
And I'm like a moth attracted to the flame
One day when you wake up missing me
I hope you go insane, oh oh oh
'Cause pain is love and love is pain
'Cause pain is love and love is pain
'Cause pain is love and love is pain
And when it hurts like crazy, you will appreciate me
'Cause no one else will love you more
And take the pain from your thoughts
And when your world is falling
Maybe I'll let you crawl in
When you can love me all the way
Pain is love and love is pain
Go, we'd face on the outside, got his soul on the inside
I have cried you a thousand oceans, ha ha ha ha ha ha
Pulled in every direction, this introvert woman
I can't stretch enough to be everything to every one
That's real
And one day when you wake up missing me
I hope you go insane, oh
'Cause pain is love and love is pain
'Cause pain is love and love is pain
And when it hurts like crazy, you will appreciate me
'Cause no one else will love you more
And take the pain from your thoughts
And when your world is falling
Maybe I'll let you crawl in
When you can love me all the way, oh
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha
