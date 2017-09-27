Fergie - Love Is Pain (Video ufficiale e testo)

Fergie - Love Is Pain testo



You don't know what it feels to be me

Wish you could feel it

You would never survive this burning, ha ha ha

Fever growing inside this shell that you call a body

What have you done to us?



Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha



You know when I'm most insecure

You bring me down further

I could never live up to perfect, oh oh oh

Just when I've had enough, your butane love fills me up

It's fire we're playing with

And I'm like a moth attracted to the flame



One day when you wake up missing me

I hope you go insane, oh oh oh

'Cause pain is love and love is pain

'Cause pain is love and love is pain

'Cause pain is love and love is pain



And when it hurts like crazy, you will appreciate me

'Cause no one else will love you more

And take the pain from your thoughts

And when your world is falling

Maybe I'll let you crawl in

When you can love me all the way

Pain is love and love is pain



Go, we'd face on the outside, got his soul on the inside

I have cried you a thousand oceans, ha ha ha ha ha ha

Pulled in every direction, this introvert woman

I can't stretch enough to be everything to every one

That's real



And one day when you wake up missing me

I hope you go insane, oh

'Cause pain is love and love is pain



'Cause pain is love and love is pain

And when it hurts like crazy, you will appreciate me

'Cause no one else will love you more

And take the pain from your thoughts

And when your world is falling

Maybe I'll let you crawl in

When you can love me all the way, oh



Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha

Ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha, ha