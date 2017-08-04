Home Video
Hardwell & Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night
Video ufficiali

Hardwell & Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night

Hardwell & Austin Mahone - Creatures Of The Night: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Hardwell - Creatures of the Night testo

I know a place where
We can head up there
Up to the sunset, to the sky

Wave to the people
Everyone you know, up in a satellite
'Cause we go, we go
Watching cities and streets come to life
Yeah you know, you know
We're just starting, we're learning to fly

Head for the stars, be who we are
Living like creatures of the night
Never grow up, young in our soul
Waking up on the daylight
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night

Over the rainbow, chasing the shadows
You know the story just begun
Rocking them blue jeans, channeling Springsteen
Maybe we're born to run
'Cause we go, we go
Watching cities and streets come to life
Yeah you know, you know
We're just starting, we're learning to fly

Head for the stars, be who we are
Living like creatures of the night
Never grow up, young in our soul
Waking up on the daylight
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are

Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night
Living like creatures of the night
And we do, what we wanna do
And we do, what we wanna do
Do what we want, be who we are
Living like creatures, creatures, creatures
Of the night

