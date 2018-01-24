Hardwell & SICK INDIVIDUALS - Get Low
Hardwell - Get Low testo
[Break]
Let me see you get low, get low
Let me see you get low
Let me see you get low, get low
Let me see you get low
[Buildup]
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
See you, see you...
One, two, three, let's go!
[Drop]
Let me see you get low
G-g-get low
Let me see you
G-g-get low
Let me see you
[Breakdown]
Let me see you get low, get low
Let me see you get low
Let me see you get low, get low
'Cause you love it when the drums go flow
Let me see you get low, get low
Let me see you get low
Let me see you get low, get low
'Cause you love it when the drums go flow
[Drop]
Get low
'Cause you love it when the drums go flow
Get low
'Cause you love it when the drums go flow
Get low
'Cause you love it when the drums go flow
[Buildup]
Get low
Get low
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
Let me see you
See you, see you...
