Home Video
Hardwell & Steve Aoki feat. Kris Kiss - Anthem
Video ufficiali

Hardwell & Steve Aoki feat. Kris Kiss - Anthem

Hardwell - Anthem (feat. Kris Kiss): guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

9 condivisioni

Hardwell - Anthem (feat. Kris Kiss) testo

So get ready for the heat
Get ready for the beat
Get ready for the madness

Let's go, let's go

Get ready for the crowd
To be shot and get down
I say it's gonna be catches
Au! (au!)
Get ready for the drop
When I step in the spot
It's lights, camera, action
Turn it up, tryna cause a reaction

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy
We're so in love, we living in a fantasy
We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down
Fall down-down-down

We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy
We're so in love, we living in a fantasy
We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down
Fall down
Fall down

Ya, ya
So get ready for the heat
Get ready for the beat
Get ready for the madness
Let's go, let's go

Get ready for the crowd
To be shot and get down
I say it's gonna be catches
Au! (au!)
Get ready for the drop
When I step in the spot
It's lights, camera, action
Turn it up, tryna cause a reaction

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem

Ti è piaciuto questo video? Votalo!

Ti potrebbe interessare anche:

Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs

Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!

Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs