Hardwell & Steve Aoki feat. Kris Kiss - Anthem

Hardwell - Anthem (feat. Kris Kiss) testo



So get ready for the heat

Get ready for the beat

Get ready for the madness



Let's go, let's go



Get ready for the crowd

To be shot and get down

I say it's gonna be catches

Au! (au!)

Get ready for the drop

When I step in the spot

It's lights, camera, action

Turn it up, tryna cause a reaction



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem



We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy

We're so in love, we living in a fantasy

We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down

Fall down-down-down



We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy

We're so in love, we living in a fantasy

We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down

Fall down

Fall down



Ya, ya

So get ready for the heat

Get ready for the beat

Get ready for the madness

Let's go, let's go



Get ready for the crowd

To be shot and get down

I say it's gonna be catches

Au! (au!)

Get ready for the drop

When I step in the spot

It's lights, camera, action

Turn it up, tryna cause a reaction



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem



Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem