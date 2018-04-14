Hardwell & Steve Aoki feat. Kris Kiss - Anthem
Hardwell - Anthem (feat. Kris Kiss) testo
So get ready for the heat
Get ready for the beat
Get ready for the madness
Let's go, let's go
Get ready for the crowd
To be shot and get down
I say it's gonna be catches
Au! (au!)
Get ready for the drop
When I step in the spot
It's lights, camera, action
Turn it up, tryna cause a reaction
Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem
Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem
Hands in the sky, get ready for the anthem
We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy
We're so in love, we living in a fantasy
We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down
Fall down-down-down
We turnin' up, we flying through the galaxy
We're so in love, we living in a fantasy
We're burnin' up, with hands up in the sky until we all fall down
Fall down
Fall down
Ya, ya
