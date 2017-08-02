Home Video
Hardwell - We Are Legends
Hardwell - We Are Legends

Hardwell - We Are Legends: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Hardwell - We Are Legends testo

We are living on the run
Like a legacy undone
Shining brighter than the sun
Cause we are legends

And we'll live on in memories
On the pages of history
Forever you'll remember me
Cause we are legends!

Cause we are legends!

One day we'll leave this world behind
And say goodbye
You and I will redefine
Space and time

Cause we are living on the run
Like a legacy undone
Shining brigther than the sun
Cause we are legends

And we'll live on in memories
On the pages of history
Forever you'll remember me
Cause we are legends!

Cause we are legends!

