Hardwell - We Are Legends testo



We are living on the run

Like a legacy undone

Shining brighter than the sun

Cause we are legends



And we'll live on in memories

On the pages of history

Forever you'll remember me

Cause we are legends!



Cause we are legends!



One day we'll leave this world behind

And say goodbye

You and I will redefine

Space and time



Cause we are living on the run

Like a legacy undone

Shining brigther than the sun

Cause we are legends



And we'll live on in memories

On the pages of history

Forever you'll remember me

Cause we are legends!



Cause we are legends!