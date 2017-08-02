Hardwell - We Are Legends
Hardwell - We Are Legends testo
We are living on the run
Like a legacy undone
Shining brighter than the sun
Cause we are legends
And we'll live on in memories
On the pages of history
Forever you'll remember me
Cause we are legends!
Cause we are legends!
One day we'll leave this world behind
And say goodbye
You and I will redefine
Space and time
Cause we are living on the run
Like a legacy undone
Shining brigther than the sun
Cause we are legends
And we'll live on in memories
On the pages of history
Forever you'll remember me
Cause we are legends!
Cause we are legends!
Ti potrebbe interessare anche:
-
PubblicatoLil Krem - Disco D'oro guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoThe Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoVasco Rossi - Quante Volte: ascolta l'audio ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoMilky Chance - Flashed Junk Mind: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi testo e traduzione della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoGuarda su AllSongs il video ufficiale di "Feeling Myself", il nuovo singolo di Nicki Minaj feat. Beyoncé, e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
-
PubblicatoEminem, Slaughterhouse & Yelawolf - SHADY CXVPHER: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone.
Guarda il videoVideo
Iscriviti alla newsletter di AllSongs
Riceverai i nostri aggiornamenti anche via email, è semplicissimo!Iscrivendoti acconsenti alle condizioni d'uso di AllSongs