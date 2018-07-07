Iggy Azalea - Kream (feat. Tyga) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Iggy Azalea - Kream (feat. Tyga) testo



First you get the money

Then you get the power

Respect



Hoes come last

OMG Ronny



Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it

Get it, get it, get it

(Kash rules everything around me)



Uh, open up the safe, bitches got a lot to say

Pussy in your face, that'll put you in your place (boom)

Seven letters on the plate, fuck you in the brain (bitch)

I got cars, I got bags, I got real estate (cash rules)

Foreplay, I ain't come to play

I got big fish money, he gon' bite the bait (yeah)

Can you drop it down, make that ass talk to me?

Keep that energy, gon' up that Hennessy (cash)



I need my bag quickly

Separate 6 degrees, bitches think they know me

Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious, wet you when it's horny

Hit me on my cash app, check it in the morning

Cash, in this bitch shinin'

Dressed in designer, she could get heightening

And it's perfect timing, gin with the tonic

Bella Hadid, homie could get it



Ass

Cash, cash

Ass, bags

Bad

Kash rules everything around me



Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, cash, cash)

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, bags)

Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (bag)

Get it, get it, get it, get it

Kash rules everything around me



Ass rules everything around me

Deep in that pussy, ya I'm drowning

A shark in the water, how you found me?

Best gift from 'round me (I'ma dog)

I go hunting like a bounty (woof)

(Cash rules)

Ya, make my own rules

Tattoos on that ass, she do nice move

Welcome to the players club, Ice Cube

Diamonds might make the news

Bitch that's photoshop like rappers with that autotune (cash)

Uh, your cheques is not a proof

RM 52, anoscope, water proof

Niggas talk a lot of boof, till they outside the booth

My niggas like golden state

Inbound, pull up and shoot (swish)



Cash

Cash, ass

Ass, bags

Bag

Kash rules everything around me



Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, cash, cash)

Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, bags)

Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (bag)

Get it, get it, get it, get it

Kash rules everything around me



Ass rules everything around me

Deep in that pussy, got him drowning

(drownin', drownin')

Kash rules everything around me

A shark in the water, how you found me?

(found me, found me, found me, found me, found me)



Cash rules

(Get the money)

Cash rules

(Dollar dollar bill y'all)