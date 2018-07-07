Iggy Azalea - Kream (feat. Tyga) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Iggy Azalea - Kream (feat. Tyga) testo
First you get the money
Then you get the power
Respect
Hoes come last
OMG Ronny
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it
Get it, get it, get it
(Kash rules everything around me)
Uh, open up the safe, bitches got a lot to say
Pussy in your face, that'll put you in your place (boom)
Seven letters on the plate, fuck you in the brain (bitch)
I got cars, I got bags, I got real estate (cash rules)
Foreplay, I ain't come to play
I got big fish money, he gon' bite the bait (yeah)
Can you drop it down, make that ass talk to me?
Keep that energy, gon' up that Hennessy (cash)
I need my bag quickly
Separate 6 degrees, bitches think they know me
Sex Pistols, Sid Vicious, wet you when it's horny
Hit me on my cash app, check it in the morning
Cash, in this bitch shinin'
Dressed in designer, she could get heightening
And it's perfect timing, gin with the tonic
Bella Hadid, homie could get it
Ass
Cash, cash
Ass, bags
Bad
Kash rules everything around me
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, cash, cash)
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, bags)
Ay, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (bag)
Get it, get it, get it, get it
Kash rules everything around me
Ass rules everything around me
Deep in that pussy, ya I'm drowning
A shark in the water, how you found me?
Best gift from 'round me (I'ma dog)
I go hunting like a bounty (woof)
(Cash rules)
Ya, make my own rules
Tattoos on that ass, she do nice move
Welcome to the players club, Ice Cube
Diamonds might make the news
Bitch that's photoshop like rappers with that autotune (cash)
Uh, your cheques is not a proof
RM 52, anoscope, water proof
Niggas talk a lot of boof, till they outside the booth
My niggas like golden state
Inbound, pull up and shoot (swish)
Cash
Cash, ass
Ass, bags
Bag
Kash rules everything around me
Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, cash, cash)
Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (ass, bags)
Get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it, get it (bag)
Get it, get it, get it, get it
Kash rules everything around me
Ass rules everything around me
Deep in that pussy, got him drowning
(drownin', drownin')
Kash rules everything around me
A shark in the water, how you found me?
(found me, found me, found me, found me, found me)
Cash rules
(Get the money)
Cash rules
(Dollar dollar bill y'all)
