Iggy Azalea - Savior (feat. Quavo) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Iggy Azalea - Savior (feat. Quavo) testo
[Verse 1: Iggy Azalea]
Been around the world and I, I, I, I can't find my baby
Things gettin' crazy, losin' my patience
Why you keep me waitin'? Goin' through the phases
Got me walkin' out the house all done up
Just in case I see your face and you decide to run up
Yeah, I'm in a different place, I need someone to hold on to
I been sendin' up a prayer hope the call gets through
[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]
'Cause my heart beats for you only
I wonder if you even know me
Countin' down every moment
That I wait for ya, I wait for ya
I wonder if you even notice
Lately, I've been feelin' hopeless
Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya
[Chorus: Quavo]
I've been looking for a savior (hey)
I've been looking for a savior (hey)
I've been looking for a real one to hold on to (hey)
I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, to save me
[Post-Chorus: Iggy Azalea & Quavo]
Ah ay, na na na ay
Ah ay, na na na ay (yeah)
Ah ay, na na na ay (I've been looking for a savior,)
Ah ay, na na na ay (savior, yeah, to save me)
[Verse 2: Iggy Azalea]
I feel like God playin' tricks on me, got a fix on me
Feel the weight of the world like I got a brick on me
Had a dance with the devil and he got a grip on me
I'm just tryna get to heaven, hope you got a ticket for me, uh
I've been sending up prayers I need feedback
Past full of sin can someone delete that
My path got muddy, I feel like my feet trapped
Can you give me the strength now to beat that?
[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]
'Cause my heart beats for you only
I wonder if you even know me
Countin' down every moment
That I wait for ya, I wait for ya
I wonder if you even notice
Lately, I've been feelin' hopeless
Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya
[Chorus: Quavo]
I've been looking for a savior (hey)
I've been looking for a savior (hey)
I've been looking for a real one to hold on to (hey)
I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, to save me
[Bridge: Iggy Azalea]
Saving my love for you, saving my love for you (hey, saving it)
Saving it all for you, saving it all for you (all for you, uh)
Saving my love for you, saving my love for you (hey, saving it)
Saving it all for you, saving it all for you (uh)
[Chorus: Quavo & Iggy Azalea]
I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)
I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)
I've been looking for a real one to hold on to
I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)
Savior, yeah, to save me
[Outro: Iggy Azalea & Quavo]
Been around the world and I, I, I (hey, I've been looking for a)
Been around the world and I, I, I (hey, I've been looking for a)
Been around the world and I, I, I (hey)
I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, save me
