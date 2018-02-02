Iggy Azalea - Savior (feat. Quavo) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Iggy Azalea - Savior (feat. Quavo) testo



[Verse 1: Iggy Azalea]

Been around the world and I, I, I, I can't find my baby

Things gettin' crazy, losin' my patience

Why you keep me waitin'? Goin' through the phases

Got me walkin' out the house all done up

Just in case I see your face and you decide to run up

Yeah, I'm in a different place, I need someone to hold on to

I been sendin' up a prayer hope the call gets through



[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]

'Cause my heart beats for you only

I wonder if you even know me

Countin' down every moment

That I wait for ya, I wait for ya

I wonder if you even notice

Lately, I've been feelin' hopeless

Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya



[Chorus: Quavo]

I've been looking for a savior (hey)

I've been looking for a savior (hey)

I've been looking for a real one to hold on to (hey)

I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, to save me



[Post-Chorus: Iggy Azalea & Quavo]

Ah ay, na na na ay

Ah ay, na na na ay (yeah)

Ah ay, na na na ay (I've been looking for a savior,)

Ah ay, na na na ay (savior, yeah, to save me)



[Verse 2: Iggy Azalea]

I feel like God playin' tricks on me, got a fix on me

Feel the weight of the world like I got a brick on me

Had a dance with the devil and he got a grip on me

I'm just tryna get to heaven, hope you got a ticket for me, uh

I've been sending up prayers I need feedback

Past full of sin can someone delete that

My path got muddy, I feel like my feet trapped

Can you give me the strength now to beat that?



[Pre-Chorus: Iggy Azalea]

'Cause my heart beats for you only

I wonder if you even know me

Countin' down every moment

That I wait for ya, I wait for ya

I wonder if you even notice

Lately, I've been feelin' hopeless

Easy to lose focus, but I'll wait for ya



[Chorus: Quavo]

I've been looking for a savior (hey)

I've been looking for a savior (hey)

I've been looking for a real one to hold on to (hey)

I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, to save me



[Bridge: Iggy Azalea]

Saving my love for you, saving my love for you (hey, saving it)

Saving it all for you, saving it all for you (all for you, uh)

Saving my love for you, saving my love for you (hey, saving it)

Saving it all for you, saving it all for you (uh)



[Chorus: Quavo & Iggy Azalea]

I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)

I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)

I've been looking for a real one to hold on to

I've been looking for a savior (ah ay, na na na ay)

Savior, yeah, to save me



[Outro: Iggy Azalea & Quavo]

Been around the world and I, I, I (hey, I've been looking for a)

Been around the world and I, I, I (hey, I've been looking for a)

Been around the world and I, I, I (hey)

I've been looking for a savior, savior, yeah, save me