Ingrosso & Alesso - Calling (Lose My Mind) ft. Ryan Tedder @ Tomorrowland 2012

Sebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix]: guarda il video ufficiale e leggi il testo della canzone

Sebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix] testo

Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith


And I will find you
I will find you
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
Lose my mind

I will lose my mind, yeah
Lose my mind, yeah

Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith

And I will find you
I will find you
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
Lose my mind

I will lose my mind, yeah
Lose my mind, yeah

I will lose my mind
Yeah
Lose my mind
Yeah

Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith
And I will find you,
I will find you,
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
I will lose my mind
Yeahhh
Lose my mind
Yeahhhh

