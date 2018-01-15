Ingrosso & Alesso - Calling (Lose My Mind) ft. Ryan Tedder @ Tomorrowland 2012
Sebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix] testo
Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith
And I will find you
I will find you
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
Lose my mind
I will lose my mind, yeah
Lose my mind, yeah
Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith
And I will find you
I will find you
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
Lose my mind
I will lose my mind, yeah
Lose my mind, yeah
I will lose my mind
Yeah
Lose my mind
Yeah
Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away
That won't change
Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith
And I will find you,
I will find you,
I will reach you
Or I, I, I will lose my mind
Lose my mind
I will lose my mind
Yeahhh
Lose my mind
Yeahhhh
