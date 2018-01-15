Ingrosso & Alesso - Calling (Lose My Mind) ft. Ryan Tedder @ Tomorrowland 2012

Sebastian Ingrosso - Calling (Lose My Mind) [feat. Ryan Tedder] [Extended Club Mix] testo



Maybe heaven right now is a devil or angel away

That won't change

Together we vow that our colors will sparkle the faith





And I will find you

I will find you

I will reach you

Or I, I, I will lose my mind

Lose my mind

Lose my mind



I will lose my mind, yeah

Lose my mind, yeah



I will lose my mind

Yeah

Lose my mind

Yeah



