Justin Timberlake - SoulMate (Video ufficiale e testo)

Justin Timberlake - SoulMate testo



[Intro]

Summer starts now



[Verse 1]

I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm

And I can feel your frequency, so unique

In other words, such a freak, set me free



[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be, wanna be

I wanna be, I wanna be your—



[Chorus]

Soulmate, for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it's only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night



[Post-Chorus]

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night



[Verse 2]

Two rhythms turn into one heartbeat, yeah

Magic when you get close to me

And we can disappear

Make it disappear, that's too many clothes for me



[Pre-Chorus]

I wanna be

I wanna be, I wanna be your—



[Chorus]

Soulmate, for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it's only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night



[Post-Chorus]

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night



[Bridge]

Whatever you believe in could be real

'Cause I believe in miracles

So please right now, you and me right now

We could live our dreams right now

First, lay down



[Chorus]

I'ma be your soulmate (ayy), for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it's only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night

Just for the night

Soulmate for the night

Let me put my soul on you, it's only right

Let me pull you up out your body, into mine

Let me be your soulmate for the night



[Post-Chorus]

Just for the night, for the night

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night, for the night

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

Just for the night, for the night

Just for the night



[Outro]

Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real

I love your heartbeat, ayy

I love your—whatever you believe in could be real

I love your heartbeat

I love your