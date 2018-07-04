Justin Timberlake - SoulMate (Video ufficiale e testo)
Justin Timberlake - SoulMate testo
[Intro]
Summer starts now
[Verse 1]
I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm
And I can feel your frequency, so unique
In other words, such a freak, set me free
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be, wanna be
I wanna be, I wanna be your—
[Chorus]
Soulmate, for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it's only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Post-Chorus]
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Verse 2]
Two rhythms turn into one heartbeat, yeah
Magic when you get close to me
And we can disappear
Make it disappear, that's too many clothes for me
[Pre-Chorus]
I wanna be
I wanna be, I wanna be your—
[Chorus]
Soulmate, for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it's only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Post-Chorus]
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Bridge]
Whatever you believe in could be real
'Cause I believe in miracles
So please right now, you and me right now
We could live our dreams right now
First, lay down
[Chorus]
I'ma be your soulmate (ayy), for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it's only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
Just for the night
Soulmate for the night
Let me put my soul on you, it's only right
Let me pull you up out your body, into mine
Let me be your soulmate for the night
[Post-Chorus]
Just for the night, for the night
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night, for the night
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
Just for the night, for the night
Just for the night
[Outro]
Ooh, whatever you believe in could be real
I love your heartbeat, ayy
I love your—whatever you believe in could be real
I love your heartbeat
I love your
