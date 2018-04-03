Katy Perry - Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) [feat. Missy Elliott] (Video ufficiale e testo)

Katy Perry - Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) [feat. Missy Elliott] testo



There's a stranger in my bed

There's a pounding in my head

Glitter all over the room

Pink flamingos in the pool

I smell like a mini bar

DJ's passed out in the yard

Barbie's on the barbecue

This a hickey or a bruise?



PRE-CHORUS

Pictures of last night

Ended up online

I'm screwed

Oh well

It's a blacked out blur

But I'm pretty sure it ruled

Damn



CHORUS

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we danced on table tops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards

And got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard

Last Friday Night

We went streaking in the park

Skinny dipping in the dark

Then had a menage, a trois

Last Friday Night

Yeah, I think we broke the law

Always say we're gonna stop

Oh, whoa

But this Friday Night

Do it all again

This Friday Night

Do it all again



Tryin' to connect the dots

Don't know what to tell my boss

Think the city towed my car

Chandelier is on the floor

Ripped my favorite party dress

Warrants out for my arrest

Think I need a ginger ale

That was such an epic fail



PRE-CHORUS

Pictures of last night

Ended up online

I'm screwed

Oh well

It's a blacked out blur

But I'm pretty sure it ruled

Damn



CHORUS

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we danced on table tops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards

And got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard

Last Friday Night

We went streaking in the park

Skinny dipping in the dark

Then had a menage, a trois

Last Friday Night

Yeah, I think we broke the law

Always say we're gonna stop

Oh, whoa

But this Friday Night

Do it all again

This Friday Night

Do it all again



T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.

T.G.I.F.



CHORUS

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we danced on table tops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot

Last Friday Night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards

And got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard

Last Friday Night

We went streaking in the park

Skinny dipping in the dark

Then had a menage, a trois

Last Friday Night

Yeah, I think we broke the law

Always say we're gonna stop

Oh, whoa

But this Friday Night

Do it all again

This Friday Night

Do it all again