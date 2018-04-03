Katy Perry - Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) [feat. Missy Elliott] (Video ufficiale e testo)
Katy Perry - Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.) [feat. Missy Elliott] testo
There's a stranger in my bed
There's a pounding in my head
Glitter all over the room
Pink flamingos in the pool
I smell like a mini bar
DJ's passed out in the yard
Barbie's on the barbecue
This a hickey or a bruise?
PRE-CHORUS
Pictures of last night
Ended up online
I'm screwed
Oh well
It's a blacked out blur
But I'm pretty sure it ruled
Damn
CHORUS
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we danced on table tops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards
And got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard
Last Friday Night
We went streaking in the park
Skinny dipping in the dark
Then had a menage, a trois
Last Friday Night
Yeah, I think we broke the law
Always say we're gonna stop
Oh, whoa
But this Friday Night
Do it all again
This Friday Night
Do it all again
Tryin' to connect the dots
Don't know what to tell my boss
Think the city towed my car
Chandelier is on the floor
Ripped my favorite party dress
Warrants out for my arrest
Think I need a ginger ale
That was such an epic fail
PRE-CHORUS
Pictures of last night
Ended up online
I'm screwed
Oh well
It's a blacked out blur
But I'm pretty sure it ruled
Damn
CHORUS
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we danced on table tops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards
And got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard
Last Friday Night
We went streaking in the park
Skinny dipping in the dark
Then had a menage, a trois
Last Friday Night
Yeah, I think we broke the law
Always say we're gonna stop
Oh, whoa
But this Friday Night
Do it all again
This Friday Night
Do it all again
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
T.G.I.F.
CHORUS
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we danced on table tops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Last Friday Night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards
And got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard
Last Friday Night
We went streaking in the park
Skinny dipping in the dark
Then had a menage, a trois
Last Friday Night
Yeah, I think we broke the law
Always say we're gonna stop
Oh, whoa
But this Friday Night
Do it all again
This Friday Night
Do it all again
