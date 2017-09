Kharfi & Reech - Only One (feat. Nana The Writer)

Kharfi - Only One (feat. Nana The Writer) testo



It's been 92 days without you just couting

It's been 10,000 miles I've seen your face

It's been 4000 feet drowning just fallen

It's been 32 minutes inside raise your game



So when you're on a lose

Just know you're not the only one

Just know you're not the only one

(.....)



So when you're on a lose

Just know you're not the only one

Just know you're not the only one

(.....)

So when you're on a lose



If in 1 or 2 hours since the whiskey took over

So I probably text you and say some shit I shouldn't say

It has been 3 or 4 weeks since I've on the courage too

Love on love with you, love on love with you



We took the (.....)

I gotta my reasons

Don't wanna feel like I do for you



So when you're on a lose

Just know you're not the only one

Just know you're not the only one

(.....)



So when you're on a lose

Just know you're not the only one

Just know you're not the only one

(.....)

So when you're on a lose