Kiesza - Give It to the Moment (feat. Djemba Djemba) (Video ufficiale e testo)
Kiesza - Give It to the Moment (feat. Djemba Djemba) testo

I try to remind you that the reason you know me
It's cause you listen to everything that you're holding
You audition for yourself in the notion

But you don't know that it's a cage that you're locked in
Locked in, locked in

All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring who you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring who you are
And give it to the moment

Questions you've been always asking
I'm giving you the answers, but this all makes a clashing
You feel like I'm drowning, it's not cause you cancel me, I'm holding you back then
But the reason you hold me, I just can't listen to everything you're holding
You are fishing for yourself in the ocean
But you don't know that it's a cage that you're locked in
Locked in, locked in

All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring who you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring who you are
And give it to the moment

Don't want to wait, if you don't know what to do
Don't be afraid, if you're still hiding the truth
Don't try to be someone you still want to
Just find a way to be you

All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need
Give it to the moment
Give it to the moment
All I need
All I need, is you to bring what you are
And give it to the moment
All I need, is you to bring who you are
And give it to the moment
Give it to the moment
Give it to the moment
Give it to the moment
Give it to the moment

