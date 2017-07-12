Kiesza - Give It to the Moment (feat. Djemba Djemba) (Video ufficiale e testo)

Kiesza - Give It to the Moment (feat. Djemba Djemba) testo



I try to remind you that the reason you know me

It's cause you listen to everything that you're holding

You audition for yourself in the notion



But you don't know that it's a cage that you're locked in

Locked in, locked in



All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring who you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring who you are

And give it to the moment



Questions you've been always asking

I'm giving you the answers, but this all makes a clashing

You feel like I'm drowning, it's not cause you cancel me, I'm holding you back then

But the reason you hold me, I just can't listen to everything you're holding

You are fishing for yourself in the ocean

But you don't know that it's a cage that you're locked in

Locked in, locked in



All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring who you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring who you are

And give it to the moment



Don't want to wait, if you don't know what to do

Don't be afraid, if you're still hiding the truth

Don't try to be someone you still want to

Just find a way to be you



All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need

Give it to the moment

Give it to the moment

All I need

All I need, is you to bring what you are

And give it to the moment

All I need, is you to bring who you are

And give it to the moment

Give it to the moment

Give it to the moment

Give it to the moment

Give it to the moment