Krewella, Yellow Claw - New World
Krewella - New World (feat. Taylor Bennett) testo
[Intro]
I'ma tell your girl she's a mutt
[?]
Could be living, could be living corner of the block
We'd be rolling, we'd be rolling t-'til the club
(Rolling, rolling, rolling)
[Verse 1: Yasmine Yousaf]
Yeah a lady pounding sake, yellow kitty eating Pocky
Boss bitch, hella cocky, that's whats up (that's what's up)
I'm in Cali making noise off-hotel with the boys
Looking hella fresh, Kyoto, I'm the plug (I'm the plug)
Valet's on me, like some molly on tamales
All the señoritas always show me love
Got a fire Russian model, taking Vodka from the bottle
Sasha, she don't need no chaser in her cup (in her cup)
[Chorus]
It's a new world, new world
All the bad boys and the rude girls
It's the new world, new world
Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up (hey)
We don't wanna, we just wanna live
I'm about to, come out with the clique
It's a new world
Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah we coming up
[Post-Chorus]
Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah we coming up
[Verse 2: Taylor Bennett]
I might be that [?] generation
Black, white, Hispanic, Asian, Persian persuasion
This happens often, but it basically [?]
I turn that one-on-one to three, it's amazing
I came up from nothing and hit the lotto like it's the motto
Get with different models, with different problems, and gifted bottles
We've got fifty bottles and nails is polished, she's from Chicago
When we from the projects projected to never see a dollar
[Chorus]
It's a new world, new world
All the bad boys and the rude girls
It's a new world, new world
Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up (hey)
We don't wanna, we just wanna live
I'm about to, come out with the clique
It's a new world
Yeah, we coming up, yeah we, yeah, we coming up
