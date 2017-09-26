Kygo - Stargazing (feat. Justin Jesso) testo



You're saying this hopeless, that I should hope less

Heaven can help us, well maybe "she" might

You say it's beyond us, what is beyond us?



Let's see and decide

We've been meteoric, even before this

Burns half as always, twice as bright

So if it's beyond us, then it's beyond us

Lets see and decide



And I will still be here, stargazing

I'll still look up, look up

Look up for love

I will still be here, stargazing

I'll still look up, look up

Look up for love



Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love



I'm trying to save us, you don't wanna save us

You blame human nature, and say it's unkind

Let's make up our own minds, we've got our whole lives

Let's see and decide, decide



And I will still be here, stargazing

I'll still look up, look up

Look up for love

Stars don't disappear, they keep blazing

Even when the night is over

And I will still be here, stargazing

I'll still look up, look up

Look up for love

Stars don't disappear, they keep blazing

Even when the night is over

That's how I find the light



Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

That's how I find the light

Don't you, give up, for me (ooh)

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

That's how I find the light

Don't you, give up, for me

Don't fall, don't give up, for love

That's how I find the light

Don't you, give up, for me (ooh)

Don't fall, don't give up, for love