Kygo - Stranger Things (feat. OneRepublic) testo



[Intro]

Stranger things

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are



[Verse 1]

We used to run around this ghost town

Always thinking out loud

Are we gonna get out

I remember

We dream of places that we could go

Castles with the strange glow

People that we don't know

I remember



[Pre-Chorus]

We left the light

That's ordinary from the start

We look for stranger things

'Cause that's just who we are

Found me the edges something beautiful than love

Like I'm picturing now



[Chorus]

Castles glitter under Spanish skies

But I'm just looking after you tonight

Snow and mountain to the foreign state

Tell me someday we'll get there

Someday

Someday

Oh-oh

Oh-oh



[Verse 2]

I see a Technicolor shadow

Underneath your window

Just in case you don't know

I can see it

You cast among an unfamiliar day glow

Different than what I know

Shining like a halo

I can feel it



[Pre-Chorus]

We turned our back

That's ordinary from the start

We look for stranger things

'Cause that's just who we are

Found me the edges something beautiful than love

Show me the sky falling down



[Chorus]

Castles glitter under Spanish skies

But I'm just looking after you tonight

Snow and mountain to the ancient place

Tell me someday we'll get together

Someday

Someday

Oh oh

Oh oh





[Bridge]

A stranger things

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are

A stranger things (very far)

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are

A stranger things

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are

A stranger things

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are



[Outro]

A stranger things

We're like, we're like a stranger things (very far)

We're stranger things (dream of places at)

Cause that's just who we are