Marshmello & Anne-Marie - FRIENDS

Marshmello - FRIENDS testo



Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo

You say you love me, I say you're crazy

We're nothing more than friends

You're not my lover, more like a brother

I know you since we were like ten, yeah

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

When you say you love me, that make me crazy

Here we go again

Don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going nowhere without a fight

You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times

Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have you gone *, you looking insane

Turning up at my door

It's 2 in the morning, the rain is pouring

Haven't we been here before?

Don't mess it up, talking that shit

Only gonna push me away, that's it

Have you gone *, you looking insane

Here we go again

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going nowhere without a fight

You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times



Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

That's how you fucking spell "friends"

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Get that shit inside your head



F-R-I-E-N-D-S

We're just friends

So don't go look at me with that look in your eye

You really ain't going nowhere without a fight

You can't be reasoned when I'm done being polite

I've told you 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 thousand times



Have I not made it obvious? (Have I not made it obvious?)

Have I not made it clear? (I made it very clear)

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

Have I not made it obvious?

Have I not made it clear?

Want me to spell it out for you?

F-R-I-E-N-D-S

F-R-I-E-N-D-S